Viral Video Today: What do you do when you have to teach an important lesson to this digital generation? You speak in their language, with memes and movie dialogues. Delhi Police used a combination of both to advise people to follow traffic rules and practice road safety. While the Mumbai Police department is at the top of its meme game, other departments are taking initiative to up their social media strategies as well so that their important messages can reach more people.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police shared a video of a speeding car that apparently jumped a red light. The video then cuts to the traffic light which had the face of Kareena Kapoor's famous character Poo on the red light. The red light or Poo then says her iconic dialogue from K3G: "Kaun hai ye, jisne dobara mudkar mujhe nahi dekha? (Who is he, who didn't turn around to look at me?)".

"Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights!" the caption said. The video has gone viral with over 24k views. Netizens thought Delhi Police's meme was hilarious and applauded their creative efforts to teach people road safety.

Watch the viral video below:

Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022

