Viral Video: These days, police departments of different states are using creative ways to raise awareness about issues. Mumbai, Pune and Delhi police are all known for their witty and cheeky social media posts, aimed at protecting citizens and raising awareness about rules. They also routinely use references from popular culture, movies and trending songs. This time, Delhi Police used a viral scene from the very popular and hit Hindi TV show Anupamaa. In an effort to raise awareness about wearing masks in the wake of COVID, Delhi Police posted a video featuring Anupama and her effective dilaogue.Also Read - Viral Video: US Navy Officers Sing Shah Rukh Khan’s Song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, Desis Love It | Watch

In a tweet, Delhi police wrote, “You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol” and shared Anupama’s trending dialogue. In the clip, Rupali Ganguly says, “Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar jau akeli jau kisi aur k sath jau jaha jau jab jau jaise bhi jau, aapko kya?” At the end, Delhi Police flashes a warning that says, “Kahin bhi jao ben, bas mask pehen kar jao.” (You may go wherever & whenever but make sure you wear a mask.)

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol.#Anupamaa#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/KDSrf8REgR — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 24, 2022

The post has gone viral and users loved Delhi police’s creative messaging, especially Anupamaa fans. One user wrote, “Delhi police ..seems huge fan of Anupama.” Another commented, “Anupama character has inspired Delhi Police too.” A third wrote, “The Creativity level of Delhi Police.”

This aunty is Anupama, she is very famous! Even Delhi police uses her for awareness videos, you should be ashamed to say you don’t know her 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/lzCAHTRbYz — Luttappii😈 (@luttappii99) August 24, 2022

to all the loving neighbors jin ko hud ke life se zyada dusre ke life mein interest hai https://t.co/Qg7e29ccbH — 8YrsOfAbhiGya (@AbhigyaLover4) August 24, 2022

This one year old video is still trending and is being used for the social welfare by Delhi Police because this was the most popular part of #Anupamaa

Makers constantly failed to understand the pulse of the audience and forcing Vanraj unnecessarily.

PS-Not to forget #MaskItUp https://t.co/hqtldACUPi — Shruti Shree Tyagi (@TyagiShree) August 24, 2022

Anupamaa’s popularity🔥🔥 The way reels and this dialogue has gone viral..DAMN😭🔥 https://t.co/cZ0AYutLzM — Aayushi (@Aayushis1234) August 24, 2022

The actress also replied to the tweet and wrote, “So honoured.”

