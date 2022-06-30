Delhi Rains: After a long spell of scorching heat and maddening humidity, Delhiites on Thursday woke up to a pleasant morning with heavy rainfall lashing several parts of the city. Needless to say, when it rains, Delhi becomes all the more beautiful and pretty. As the national capital witnessed a heavy spell of rain, netizens couldn’t help but share videos, memes and jokes on social media, expressing their relief and joy. While some welcomed the rain as it provided respite from the heat, some others were worried about the power cuts and traffic jams.Also Read - Delhi-Gurgaon Traffic Update: Several Roads Paralysed After Heavy Rains. List of Routes to Avoid

In no time, #DelhiRains became one of the top trending hashtags on social media. As Delhiites enjoy the pleasant weather, social media is flooded with pictures of rain, chai, pakoras, samosas, and momos. Here are some pictures and videos that will make you enjoy the rains a little more.

Watch videos of Delhi rains here:

The gorgeousness that is the Delhi Monsoon –

Now only if all street drains were working !! #monsoon #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sK3uulApsr — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) June 30, 2022

Dear monsoon,

Welcome to the city!! Hope you stay here,atleast for a month. 💙#Monsoon2022 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VvZZIQbZ6y — Akash Gusain (@AkashGusain98) June 30, 2022

Enjoying the rainy weather from inside your Mom doesn’t let you go outside #DelhiRains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rpVk8g5SRA — Harshi Bansal (@memesoverpeople) June 30, 2022

Is it the same Delhi that was yesterday . Just loving it #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/4oKtofkJOf — Saif Ausaf (@saif_ausaf) June 30, 2022

To people living in Gurgaon and Noida tweeting, "I love Delhi rains" ABEY CHUP. pic.twitter.com/j5EtkhAy4H — ritwik. (@IndieKnopfler) June 30, 2022

First rains in #Delhi called for pakoras in breakfast! It's ok to indulge sometimes. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tVkBnoAz0r — VK! 🇮🇳 (@varoun3883) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared arrival of Delhi-NCR with the downpour. The national capital received rainfall in parts of south Delhi area like East of Kailash, Burari in northwest among others places, Shahdara, Patparganj in east Delhi and ITO crossing and India Gate in central Delhi.

In a tweet, IMD wrote, ”Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022.”

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 30, 2022

According to weather experts, Delhi was to receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘moderate’ (155) category around 9:30 AM, data from CPCB showed.