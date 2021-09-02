New Delhi: With more than two days of incessant rains, Delhi streets have turned into rivers with cars floating, people wading through knee-deep water and rainwater pouring from overbridges like waterfalls. The national capital received record rainfall in 19 years this week. However, Delhi is not the only city that witnessed floods as New York and New Jersey also faced the wrath of hurricane Ida this week.Also Read - State Of Emergency Declared in New York, New Jersey & Connecticut as Flash Floods Hit Streets

While pictures and videos were doing rounds on social media showing a Niagara Falls-like situation in several areas in Delhi, stormy weather brought heavy rains to New Jersey and New York on Wednesday night.

Viral Video of Delhi Rains:

Videos of water overflowing from a flyover in Delhi went viral with people comparing it to Niagara Falls.

The Delhi traffic police advised commuters to avoid waterlogged streets.

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with pictures showing New York subways inundated. Videos also went viral as a stream of water lashed into the Newark airport and other areas of New Jersey.

Rainfall from tropical storm Ida gushing into the New York City subway pic.twitter.com/7wBH5qtM1U — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 2, 2021

New York's infrastructure is completely unprepared for climate change pic.twitter.com/EZybrGdzDa — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 2, 2021

A “flash flood emergency” was issued for the first time in New York City, as well as for New Jersey on Wednesday. Flight services at New York airports LaGuardia and JFK were also suspended.

Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, a thread from tonight. 28th St. subway station pic.twitter.com/uYemJKB8yg — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021

4 dead in New York after Hurricane Ida floods their homes and traps them in their basements, police report. #hurricaneida #flood #brooklyn #queens pic.twitter.com/ZLepyePV0C — ✨Sk Boz✨ (@skkboz) September 2, 2021

Breaking: Major flooding in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, New York, as the remnants of tropical storm Ida affects the area. pic.twitter.com/3DscAQ157W@OregonWolfman — Watchman 🇺🇸 (@JohnD91394640) September 2, 2021

At the same time, Delhi continued to receive rains for the second day in a row on Wednesday, traffic snarls in the capital city continued to grow. According to the Public Works Department and the Delhi Traffic Police, some areas that witnessed waterlogging include Azad Market underpass, Ring Road near WHO building, ITO, near AIIMS flyover on Aurobindo Marg, Palam underpass, Safdarjung, near India Gate, Nangloi, Rohtak Road etc.

Waterlogging also resulted in traffic congestion on important roads stretches such as ITO, Vikas Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Toad, Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh, Karampura etc.