New Delhi: Two sanitation workers from New Delhi’s New Friends Colony have created quite a buzz on social media for their soulful voices and has even caught the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. Impressed by the duos singing skills, Mahindra posted their videos on his Twitter handle and also offered to help them to get training for enhancing their skills. Also Read - Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra Tweets Meme We Can All Relate; Says It Made Him 'Jump Out of Chair'

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote “Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from.”

In another tweet, Mahindra added, “Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?”

Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vK0IQpGUoQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day? (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sV4rHAqcDZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

In the videos, we can see the singing duo who are brothers Hafiz and Habibur and work as garbage collectors in the national capital. Their videos show them singing ‘Ae Jaan-E-Chaman’ from the 1969 film Anmol Moti and the 2010 track ‘Sajdaa’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie My Name is Khan. Soon after, Mahindra posted about their melodious voice, the videos have gone viral and have been viewed by more than 100K times.