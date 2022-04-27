Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral on social media where a teacher and a girl student can be seen dancing together in class at a government in Delhi. The video was uploaded by the teacher herself, Manu Gulati, on Twitter where she showed how she has fun with her students at the end of the day.Also Read - Viral Video: Harry Styles Dances to Daler Mehndi's Ho Jayegi Balle Balle. Just Try Not To Laugh

"Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. "Maam Aap Bhi Karo. Main Sikhaungi." English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day. #MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool," the teacher tweeted.

The video shows the English teacher dancing with one of her students to a Haryanvi song in the class as other students cheer them from their seats. As the girl does the thumka step, she asks her ma'am to join her and says that she will help her. The teacher then copies the same thumka steps and dances with the student. Other girls of the class clap for them as they finish their dance performance. The video has received 59k views and 2,800 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

"मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।" English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.☺️💕#MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

What do you think of the video?