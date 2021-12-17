New Delhi: Two men dragged a woman on the road behind their scooty for 200 meters in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone. The incident took place on Thursday evening in Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi and was caught on camera.Also Read - US Man Forced Off Flight For Wearing Thong As Face Mask. Watch Video

The shocking visuals showed the two snatchers riding a scooter and crossing over to the wrong side of the road. Then, the man riding pillion can be seen holding a woman and dragging her along before letting go in the middle of the road. Also Read - Video: One-Year-Old Girl Rescued From 15-Feet-Deep Borewell in MP's Chhatarpur

Bystanders rushed to help the woman lying on the road and vehicles also stopped seeing the commotion.

Watch the video below:

Delhi: shocking case of crime against women, a snatcher dragged the victim, for almost 200 meters incident happened at Shalimar Bagh area. @priyanktripathi @bhavatoshsingh @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/Nm07E6QY25 — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) December 17, 2021

The woman works at Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh. She is being treated for her injuries there. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.