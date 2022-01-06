Viral Video: After gold biryani and golden vada pavs, it’s now time for golden mithais! Yes, for all those who have a sweet tooth, this piece of news might excite you. While we mostly have seen Indian sweets topped with silver foil, a sweet shop in Delhi has taken the tradition one step further and is now selling gold plated mithai. However, you will have to shell out a lot of money to taste this golden mithai.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Kabir Singh's Dil Ka Dariya Song, Desis Love It | Watch

The gold-plated mithai is worth Rs. 16,000 per kg and the shop is called Shagun Sweets located in Maujpur, Delhi. A video of the preparation of these sweets has been shared by food blogger Arjun Chauhan who runs the page oye.foodieee. The video shows how a certain kind of sweet is made and then coated with a layer of golden foil.

”16000/- Per KG Gold plated Meethai 😍😱🔥 Tag your Rich friend who would try this,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amassing 621,264 likes and several comments. While some people said that they would be willing to try it, others weren’t convinced and felt that addition of gold made no difference to the taste of the delicacy. Others though that it was unnecessary and expensive. One user wrote, ”sab theek hai magar mithai me sona chandi milana hi kyu.”