New Delhi: After two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting a team engaged in issuing challans to violators of COVID-19 guidelines, a video of the incident has surfaced. The video which has gone viral shows one of the women slapping, kicking and pulling hair of a team of officials who were issuing challans for Covid violations on Monday near Peeragarhi Metro station in New Delhi.Also Read - Emirates Ad of Woman Standing on Top of Burj Khalifa is So 'Real'; Airline Shows How it Was Shot | WATCH Viral Video

The incident happened when an argument broke out between two women and one of the officials over her not wearing a mask. One of the woman was asked to pay challan for not wearing a face mask following which the two accused assaulted the team members. The woman can be heard verbally abusing the officials as well.

Watch the video here:

#JUSTIN: Two women have been arrested from Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi metro station for allegedly assaulting a civil defence volunteer when she stopped one of them for not wearing mask. An FIR has been registered against both of them. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/t1ev3Cj9Tx — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) August 9, 2021

According to the police, Anand, a librarian posted at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Tikri Kalan and presently attached with the office of SDM, Punjabi Bagh, reported that on August 6, he along with a teacher — Ajmer Singh and a civil defence staff were on Covid duty near Peeragarhi Metro station.

They stopped a woman on a two-wheeler for not wearing mask and asked her to pay challan. However, instead of paying, the woman called her employer and they assaulted the team, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, “Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, obstructing a public servant from performing duty and violating DDMA guidelines.

“Other relevant sections of Epidemic and Diaster Management Act have also been added.” Both the accused woman have been arrested in the case, he said. Police said Rs 2,000 is the challan amount to be paid for mask violation in the national capital.

(With Agency Inputs)