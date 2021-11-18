New Delhi: In what seems like a rerun of Lucknow’s ‘Priyadarshini thappad kaand’, a woman was caught on camera assaulting a cab driver in full public view in New Delhi. According to Zee News, the incident happened last week in West Patel Nagar’s Kasturi Lal Anand Marg. In the video, a woman wearing a blue t-shirt and mask on her face is seen holding the collar and thrashing the cab driver in the middle of the road.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Offer Free Vodka Shots to Passengers at Airport Security | Watch

According to the report, the accused, along with another woman, were riding on a scooty. Due to the congestion on the road, a cab driver’s car was also stuck there. After the cab driver did not give space to the woman, she parked her scooty on the road and started abusing him. She then held him by the collar, took him out of the cab and slapped and punched him. Not only that, she was also seen screaming and shouting at another man who objected to her behaviour.

Watch the video here:

Woman beats up a cab driver on the road, video goes #viral pic.twitter.com/DPbHaykGpS — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) November 17, 2021

The video has gone viral, leaving people shocked who condemned her behaviour. Here are some reactions:

Cab driver should have given back with interest. Enough of women card. — Sharad Bhatt (@sharadbhattce) November 17, 2021

Kya ho gya hay desh ko ladki ab ladko ko nhi samjh rahi hay thoda sa galti kya ho jata hay hath uthane lagti hay — Muklesh kumar Muklesh kumar (@MukleshkumarMu1) November 18, 2021

wo stree hai wo kuch bhi kar sakti hai…. shamefull — Harivansh Mani Singh👨‍🌾 (@Harivanshmani25) November 17, 2021

@DelhiPolice @AAPDelhi @AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia Can you please take the necessary steps! As it’s now become a huge issue where man are abused as women cards are played! Sorry if I had hurt the sentiments of anyone @pib_law @LabourMinistry https://t.co/KhGr57bKGZ — SUBHANU ROY (@subhanuroy) November 17, 2021

The police are yet to receive a complaint from the cab driver who was assaulted by the woman, according to a report by Zee News. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to trace the woman with the help of the registration number of her two-wheeler, the report stated.