New Delhi: In a case of animal cruelty, a Delhi-based YouTuber has been arrested after he made his pet dog float up in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back. The accused named Gaurav John, uploaded the video of the insensitive act on his YouTube channel ‘GauravZone’, in which he is seen tying several balloons to his pet dog at a park in Delhi. Also Read - A Family in Karachi Keeps Two Giraffes As Pets In Their House, Twitter Calls it 'Animal Cruelty' | Watch

“The upper body has started flying a little,” Gaurav says as he explains the act, pulling up the string of balloons, further lifting his dog named Dollar. After a few moments, the dog can be seen suspended in the air as Gaurav along with his mother clap and cheer on, NDTV reported.

Watch the video here:

32-year old Youtuber, Gaurav Sharma, resident of Panchsheel Vihar has been arrested for tying helium balloons to his dog and later making it fly. He told the police that he is a youtuber and the made the video to upload it on his page. The video was shot on May 21.👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/nrOUe9hLjb — Sakshi Chand (@sakshichand8TOI) May 27, 2021

Soon after, the video sparked outrage among social media users and many slammed Gaurav for the cruel act. After People For Animal (PFA) raised the issue, a complaint was lodged against Gaurav John and his mother at the Malviya Nagar police station in Delhi under Sections 188, 269, 34 of the Animal Cruelty Act.

After all the furore, he deleted the controversial video and issued an apology saying that he had taken all safety measures.

”Before making the video, I had taken all the safety measures. I had said this in the video but did not upload this part as it would’ve increased the length of the video. It was a mistake on my part. All I want to say is that I had made the video with all the safety measures… wrong content went out and it should not have happened,” he said.

He also apologised to animal lovers and said he treats his pet ‘like a child. “I apologise if you felt bad after watching the Dollar video. I won’t try such things again. Those who’re getting influenced by such things, please don’t get influenced. If sentiments have been hurt, I truly seek your apology.”