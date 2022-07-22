Viral News: Diggin Café is one of the most popular Italian restaurants of Delhi, which has branches in Chanakyapuri and Connaught Place. Surely while visiting a cafe with a 4.4 star rating, you’d expect your food to be made and given to you in a hygienic manner. However, this group of friends discovered a dead lizard in their food on their recent visit to the hip café, which is a favourite of many Delhiites.Also Read - Lizard Found In 'Semi-Conscious' State In Chole Bhature At Sagar Ratna In Chandigarh's Elante Mall | Video

Instagram user asmisehgal shared a reel from her unpleasant visit to Diggin café in Chanakyapuri where she went to have a nice lunch with her friends in this pleasant weather. In the reel which now has over 63,300 views, a man showed that he was sitting at the Diggin café and then he showed a few dishes that they ordered. Also Read - Rs 1 Lakh Penalty Imposed on McDonald’s Ahmedabad Outlet After Dead Lizard Found in Cold Drink

He then showed a close-up of a small lizard that they found in a half-finished chicken salad. He mentioned that the staff apologized when they told them about the lizard but that’s it. He didn’t mention if their food was replaced or if they were compensated. He said that food is served at this famous café in these unhygienic standards.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens were shocked and disgusted after watching the video and said they would not be visiting Diggin café anymore or at least that branch. An Instagram user also commented that he once found brick pieces in his pizza at Diggin.

“Oh my god!,” a user wrote, same as many others in the comments section. “Disgusting,” another user said. “Sadly I went twice and never going to visit again,” a user commented. Here are some other comments from the post:

Will you be visiting this cafe?