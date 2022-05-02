Viral Video: The internet is full of heartwarming videos of love and kindness which restores our faith in humanity. As humans, it is our duty to help people who are in need. One such video that has touched a chord with netizens is a video of a delivery boy helping a specially-abled man on a street. The video shows a delivery worker stopping his vehicle, after he notices a specially-abled man seated on his wheelchair struggling to get on a sidewalk. He runs towards him and gently pushes the chair forward and helped the man get on the sidewalk. Notably, the video is from Japan.Also Read - Viral Video: This Funny Video of Man Struggling to Do Crunches & Pushups is Basically All of Us | Watch

The video was shared by Good News Movement, ”A delivery worker in Japan was driving by and noticed a person in a wheelchair having trouble getting up on the sidewalk. Driver stopped his car and ran over to help! Awesome job!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The video has gone viral, leaving people in awe, and many admired the kind of selflessness that the delivery man demonstrated. One user wrote, ”This is Japan for you 😌 I lived there 5 years, one time I felt sick in the train and got off to run to the bathroom, when I came out someone I didn’t know was waiting with a bottle of water they got for me when they noticed I was sick. Gave it to me, then left. Just being nice and caring.” Another commented, Honestly this should be normal if your first reaction isn’t to help you gotta some learning to do.”

A third wrote, ”And he didn’t want any recognition!! Love of his fellow human being.” A fourth commented, ”Mindfulness don’t cost a thing and yet it is priceless for what it can achieve. Bless ya mate.”