Viral Video Depicting Mobile Phone Dependence Is A Masterpiece Not To Be Missed

The video shows a collage of small video clips showing different people talking on the phone.

Human interaction is missing.

Mobile Phone Dependence: There are different ways for one to make a point or to deliver a message. You can convey them directly to the person or persons concerned or use the media. But sometimes there are issues that need to be addressed on an urgent basis as they involve the benefit and interests of society as a whole. The concerned authorities make all efforts to do the needful but do not succeed. Then they have to think out of the box. This is what one social media content creator did to highlight the problem of the increasing dependence on mobile phones which in severe cases leads to mobile phone addiction.

The video shows a collage of small video clips showing different people talking on the phone. The video is edited in a time-lapse to show how much time has passed.

The video is shared on Twitter by FunnymanPage @FunnymanPage with the caption, “Can you relate??”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

It is a sarcastic expression of the way we have become so much dependent on mobile phones and how much time we spend talking over them. There has to be a limit to everything because excess is not good.

The concept, visualization, and the entire production and post-production process are brilliant and does convey the message effectively.

