There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. One such person is a woman who has delighted the internet with her dance performance on Lazy Lad. Her dance is a part of a 'Lazy Lad' challenge that started a while back on Instagram and there are many such videos with people dancing on the popular number.

In the video, the woman, identified as Punam Sushan, can be seen dancing enthusiastically and nailing the hook steps of the song. According to her Instagram bio, Punam is a Kathak and Bollywood dancer with 41.4k followers.

Watch the video here:

Notably, the song Lazy Lad is from the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. The video has gone viral, with more than 169,057 likes so far and counting. Social media users loved her dance and filled the comments section with love, fire and heart emojis, applauding her perfect moves.

One user wrote, ”Amazing aunty, ” while another commented, ”Omg so cute.” A third wrote, ”Girl u always rock the floor ,u are the best.” Another comment read, ”Best performance for this trend and song goes to u Aunty ji…loved each single movements.”