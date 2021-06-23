New Delhi: A video of a man saving an autorickshaw from overturning just by pushing it with his bare hands has taken the world of the internet by storm. Not only this, but it has also managed to grab the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon who is also known in the social space for sharing inspirational posts and fun videos with his Twitter followers shared this funny video too with a hilarious caption. Tweeting the video, Mahindra wrote, “Hilarious. Nothing beats Desi ‘Tech-Humour.’ I’d love to see more such Desi Depictions of Digital terms. What would you show for ‘Spell Check?’ A devotee gazing at a meditating Guru?” Also Read - Video of Hungry Elephant Crashing Inside a Kitchen to Look for Food is Going Viral | WATCH

Watch the video here:

Hilarious. Nothing beats Desi ‘Tech-Humour.’ I’d love to see more such Desi Depictions of Digital terms. What would you show for ‘Spell Check?’ A devotee gazing at a meditating Guru? pic.twitter.com/XNdK5ySCnU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 22, 2021



In the 9-seconds-long undated video, we can see a speeding autorickshaw taking a sharp turn and is almost on the verge of overturning and hit a man. However, nothing as such happened as the man walking on the street stopped it with his bare hands and pushed it back on its wheels. The video has garnered over 120 K views within 24 hours of it being shared by Mahindra.