Viral Video: Desi Boy Dances In Rain On Banthan Chali Bolo, Netizens Say Aag Laga Di. Watch

In the clip, Vaibhav can be seen grooving like a pro near a red light in Mumbai to the song 'Ban Than Chali Bolo Ae Jaati Re Jaati Re'.

Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts at picture-worthy spots in the city. Dance videos also garner a lot of views on Instagram, which is why people hop on the latest dance trends and challenges. Now, it seems like dancing in the rain is the latest Instagram trend.

Desi girls are often seen dancing in the rain in videos to popular Bollywood songs like Barso Re, Cham Cham Cham, and Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Now, a young man was recently seen in a similar reel that is going viral where he was dancing in the rain on a street. The video was shared on Instagram reels by ‘vaibhavdixit_india’, who’s a dancer and lives in Mumbai currently.

In the clip, Vaibhav can be seen grooving like a pro near a red light in Mumbai to the song ‘Ban Than Chali Bolo Ae Jaati Re Jaati Re’ from the film Kurukshetra. While it’s pouring and people are walking under umbrellas, Vaibhav is seen just dancing his heart out energetically to the beats of the song.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DESI MAN DANCING IN RAIN TO BAN THAN CHALI HERE:

The reel has received over 2 million views and 143k likes. Netizens absolutely loved the dancer’s choreography, and enthusiasm, and flooded the comments with fire emojis. “Powerful dance keep growing,” a user commented. “Just fabulous yaar,” a user wrote. “Bhaiya u r too good,” a third user wrote.

