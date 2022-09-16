Viral Video Today: You never what kind of a rabbit hole of strange and funny videos you might fall into while scrolling on Instagram reels. One such weird and hilarious video is going viral where a desi kid was catfishing people on social media, pretending that he has long hair.Also Read - Viral Video: Calf Runs To Cemetery To Say Goodbye To Dead Owner, Cries Beside His Body. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'grouprst.official' with the following text: "Haye teri zulfein uff". The clip has received over 8.5 million views and 257k likes. It shows a boy combing his fingers through his brown locks of hair. The boy flips his hair back a few times and till now only his face and hair could be seen in the frame.

Moments later, the buffalo whose tail was being used as a wig gets annoyed and tries to free its tail from the boy's hand. This makes the boy jump and the person filming the video shows the truth behind the boy's long hair. Clearly this 'Instagram vs Reality' trend is getting out of hand. Netizens found the video's end unexpectedly hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BOY USING BUFFALO’S TAIL AS WIG HERE:

LOL!