A hilarious video is going viral that shows a young boy freaking out while riding a ferris wheel. The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘giedde’ two days ago.Also Read - Viral Video: 102-Year-Old Man Breaks Record By Finishing Race in 27.08 Seconds. Watch

The video shows a boy who is taking a ride at a fair (mela) in Maharashtra. At first, the boy is very excited to be on the ride. As the ferris wheel begins to spin slowly, the boy jumps in excitement saying ‘very interesting, interesting’. Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistani Influencer Dananeer Mobeen Lip-Syncs to Kid's Version of Pawri Ho Rahi Hai. Watch

This soon goes downhill as the boy starts getting scared when the ride starts going faster and his coach shakes. He shouts and says, “Woah….Udja Hawa Ki Uchaiyo Main….Woah!! He then prays in panic mode and chants god’s name. ‘Jai Maharashtra. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Bajrang Bali,” he is heard saying. Also Read - Viral Video: Air Hostess Soothes Crying Toddler Until He Falls Asleep. Watch

He then has a whole freak out and starts crying while shouting for his dad, and all other family members too. “Papa, Mumma, Kaka, Kaki…” the boy yells.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

The post has received over 7,200 likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis, saying that they could relate to the boy. Here are some of the comments: