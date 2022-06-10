Dulhan (Bride) Ka Viral Dance Video: Desi wedding dances are the biggest trendsetters on the internet these days and their videos are the biggest source of entertainment for the people. Now, one such video of last years is making headlines where a bride can be seen enthusiastically grooving to a Haryanvi song Razzi Bolja by Harjeet Deewana.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Rescued After It Fell Into a Ditch, Reunited With Its Herd | Watch

In the video, the bride dressed in a red saree is seen energetically dancing with her sister and mother-in-law like no one is watching her. The woman in video looks like a 'typical newly-wed woman'. The video uploaded on YouTube has received over 2,718,278 views. Haryanvi songs are popular during wedding season and we must say that this bride got no chills! who is dancing carefree inside her house and we are loving her sassy moves.

In the time of covid when people generally prefer to be socially distanced and be more active online such videos on social media platform emerges as the uncontested platform of the moment. Sometimes, we witness young women doing backflips, somersaults, and hoop dancing draped in dupattas. Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

What do you think about the viral video of the bride dancing to this Haryanvi song?