Viral Video: Tying the eternal knot of love — marriage, is one of the most special events in one’s life and to make the day extra special, memorable and eventful, brides and grooms these days try unique ideas like themed weddings, grand entries, and many more. In one such eventful recent wedding, a bride along with her girl gang danced to the famous Bollywood song ‘Pappu Can’t Dance‘ from the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. And, a video of their dance performance is going widely viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Caught Spitting on Tandoori Rotis in Ghaziabad Dhaba, Arrested

The video of the bride dancing along with her squad has gone viral after it was shared on an Instagram account named choreographybymaheema with the caption, “The Bride doing the Groom’s signature steps!” Also Read - Video of Girl Dancing to Remixed Version of 'Saat Samundar Paar' on Railway Platform Goes Viral | WATCH

WATCH: Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Carries Bride’s Specially-Abled Twin Sister Down The Aisle, Wins Hearts | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding| Choreography | Dance (@choreographybymaheema)

In the now-viral short clip, the bride can be seen in her wedding dress all excited as she shakes a leg to Pappu Can’t Dance with her girl squad. So far, the video has racked up over 223K views and nearly 9K likes and many comments. Social media users are also praising the gorgeous bride for enjoying themselves even on her wedding day. Many netizens even commented how they loved the bride’s lehenga a nd her wedding look.