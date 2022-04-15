Viral Video: When it comes to relationships, conflicts are bound to happen. Any couple who is either married or in a committed intimate relationship will inevitably have quarrels from time to time. Now, a heartwarming video has gone viral on the internet wherein an elderly couple reached the police station after they had an argument.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Lies on Railway Tracks as Train Runs Over Her, Then She Does This Funny Thing. Watch

Notably, the elderly couple, Shivanath and Janka Devi, who were living separately after a fight, were called to the police station to resolve the fight on April 11. SP Santosh Mishra patiently listened to both of them and managed to resolve their dispute. After the reconciliation, the cops asked them to feed sweets to each other, as proof of ending the quarrel between them. When the elderly man fed the sweet to his wife, he jokingly told her, “Humra hathwa na kaat jaai (Hope you don’t bite my hand). The video was shared by a Twitter user named Sachin Kaushik, who is also a police officer in UP. Watch the video here:

“Under the direction of SP Gonda Police Santosh M, the police station Katrabazar presented an example of humanity, by feeding sweets to a 75-year-old elderly couple, a compromise was made between them,” the official Twitter account of Gonda police wrote.

The video has gone viral, and people loved the sweet couple while others appreciated the thoughtfulness of Gonda police.

One user said, ”Nice gesture by police love it,” while another wrote, ”Such a cute couple and genuine love. Just like relationship between us and soil, whatever happens, we can’t get away…”. A third wrote, ”What a wonderful moment! Dada and dadi ji app mi bahut love hii! Namste dadu and dadi ji.”

