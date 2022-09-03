Viral Video: Needless to say, the word ‘dance’ brings joy and happiness to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and of late, many videos of elderly people dancing have only proved that age is just a number. One such video is currently going viral on social media, featuring a desi dadaji who has delighted and inspired the internet by his impressive and energetic dance moves! The 82-year-old man wearing a black suit, is seen dancing to the hit song ‘Abhi to party shuru hui hai’ and grooving in an adorable manner, just like a kid. A living example of the saying that age is just a number, he sheds all inhibitions and dances his heart out. The best part is, that he is enjoying himself thoroughly. The most Another woman, apparently his wife, is also seen grooving to the music. The video is too sweet to miss.Also Read - Viral Video of Tiny Dog Running Around in A Yellow Raincoat Is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

A user called Neegam Patel shared the adorable clip and wrote, “Final round! Golden buzzer!!!Uncle found the fountain of youth.” The text on the video reads, “My guy is 82 years old,”

WATCH VIDEO OF DESI DADAJI DANCING TO ABHI TO PARTY SHURU HUI HAI:

The video has gone viral and netizens are showering love for the cute man. Since being shared on Instagram, the video already has got over 8000 likes. Users are pouring heart emojis on the post and appreciating his zest and spirit for life. Many even called it inspirational. One user said, “LOVE IT!!!! This is gonna be me when I’m older ahah. Enjoy life to the fullest.” Another said, Wow, Going to start gyming so I can dance like him at 82.” A third said, ”Living his golden life.”