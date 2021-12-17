Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. And no one defines the essence of this phrase better than the ‘Dancing Dadi’ who has been winning hearts on the internet for her killer moves. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen grooving to Sara Ali Khan’s peppy song Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re. In the video, she an be seen dressed in a green and red saree almost similar to that of Sara Ali Khan’s in the song.Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Makes Apple Pakodas, Internet Left Baffled | Watch

As the video starts, she dances her heart out to the tunes of Chaka Chak while acing the hook step of the song. While dancing, she also flashes her gorgeous smile and her expressions are also on point. Her energetic performance is an absolute treat to witness. She shared the video and simply wrote, ”Chakaaa chak.”

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and amassed over 15,000 likes and several comments. People were in love with Sharma’s lively dance and showered praise in the comments section. One user wrote, ”Oh Wow 💃Looking fabulous and dancing superbly,” while another commented, ”Wowww❤️❤️❤️you’re so graceful aunty.. God bless..”. A third wrote, ”Cutest Ma’am 😍😍 You win this challenge,” while another said, ”So beautifully and gracefully you have danced Aunty.”

