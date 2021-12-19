A 63-year-old woman, Ravi Bala Sharma, popularly known as ‘dancing dadi’ is back with another dance video. After proving time and time again through her adorable dance performances on hit Bollywood songs that age is just a number, Sharma has gained 1.57 lakh followers on Instagram.Also Read - Viral Video: Dutch Singer Emma Heesters Sings Harrdy Sandhu's Song 'Bijlee Bijlee' | Must Watch

Now, she has posted another video on her Instagram ‘ravi.bala.sharma’ where she is seen dancing to the hit Punjabi song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ by Harrdy Sandhu. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Palak & Shweta Tiwari Love It

In the video, Sharma can be seen grooving the song with a huge smile on her face. She is wearing black track pants, sneakers and a white T-shirt with the Instagram logo on it. She adorably dances on the song with energetic moves and cute expressions. Also Read - Viral Video: 63-Year-Old Dancing Dadi Grooves to Sridevi’s Navrai Majhi, Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

The video has received over 3 lakh views and 10,000 likes. Netizens were very impressed with the desi dadi’s dance and said she performed beautifully. A user commented saying, “You are a Cinderella”. Here are some of the comments from the post: