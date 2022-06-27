Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. An adorable video of a grandmother and grandson pair dancing together on an Instagram reel trend is winning hearts on social media. From celebs to influencers, everyone is making reels on the trending rap ‘My money don’t jiggle, jiggle’, and now the grandma-grandson duo have also aced the viral challenge.Also Read - Viral Video: Fun-Loving Cow Enjoys Playing Football With Human, Internet is Delighted | Watch

In the video, the elderly woman, defying her age, is seen grooving to the beats of the remix rap in her own sweet style. Dressed in a vibrant blue saree, the grandma is seen dancing to her heart’s content along with her grandson, who compliments her moves. Throughout the video, she is seen flashing a cute smile and apt expressions. The grandson named Akshay Patra often shares videos on his Instagram account that shows him dancing with his grandmother. He is a content creator who has over 387K followers on Instagram. He shared the video and wrote, ”This music.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Parthasarathy (@akshay_partha)

The video has gone viral and netizens are showering love for the adorable woman. Since being shared, the video has got 4.9 1853 likes. One user said, ”Omg , she is so cute,” while another commented, ”Looking so beautiful Daadi Garu, lots of love.” A third commented, ”Soooooo Cuteeee.. I wish I too had such a Sweet Grandma.”