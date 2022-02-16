Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. And no one defines the essence of this phrase better than the ‘Dancing Dadi’ who has been winning hearts on the internet for her killer moves. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen grooving to Alia Bhatt’s song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie which is all set to release on February 25, has already sparked major buzz on the internet with its songs and dialogues.Also Read - Viral Video: Dhanashree Verma Dances on Kacha Badam Song With Her Mom For Valentines Day. Watch

The video shows Sharma dressed in a beautiful saree, with her hair in a bun. With her signature smile, the elderly woman perfectly replicates Alia Bhatt’s dance steps, with perfect expressions. Her energetic performance is an absolute treat to witness.

”This Valentine season im going DHOLIDA!!! Because my first love is folk music and dance. Happy Valentine’s Day to all my bachchas,” she captioned the video. She also tagged Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions in the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

People were in love with Sharma’s lively dance and showered praise in the comments section. One user wrote, “just wow .. no words for your expression and your energy…,” while another commented, ”So beautiful Aunty. Gujjus are going crazy” A third said, ”You’re just 🔥🔥🔥. I have so much respect and reverence for you ma’am. You’re doing an amazing amazing thing for yourself and us by showing us what passion looks like! ”

Others filled the comments section with emojis and words like ‘wow’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘awesome.’