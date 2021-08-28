Internet famous ‘Dancing Dadi’ is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma shows off her moves on Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’ from the movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. This video has gone crazy viral too as it has received over 1 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Do Push-ups on Wedding Stage, Set Major Fitness Goals | Watch

Ravi Bala Sharma posted this video earlier in August on her Instagram, where she has 158k followers. In the video, she could be seen dressed in a baby pink salwar suit with the dupatta tied around her waist- which shows that she means business and is here to break it down.

As she begins dancing on the famous rain song, Sharma can be seen adorably impersonating a horse and an elephant when the lyrics 'Ghode jaisi chal, Hathi jaisi dum' play in the background. Wait till you see her steps on 'Chak dum dum' because they are just too cute!

Watch the viral video below:

Here are some famous dance videos by the ‘Dancing Dadi’ Ravi Bala Sharma.

