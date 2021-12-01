Viral Video: A heartwarming video of an elderly woman preparing ‘kada prasad’ and offering it to the Gurudwara has gone viral. In the 42-second video, a grandmother is seen ‘making ‘kada prasad’ by adding ghee, flour, sugar and water in a pan. She then takes it to a Gurudwara and places it next to the Holy book, following which she bows before it. The clip was originally shared by an account called What the Roti on the occasion of Guruparab, but soon caught the attention of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who reshared it on his Instagram account.Also Read - ‘Dancing Dadi’ Shakes a Leg to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover, Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

“WAHEGURU, Baut Hee Pyari VideoMai Jaanda Tan Nahi Maata Ji Nu..Par Mere Walon Baut Baut Pyar Te Respect. Mann Kar Aeya Kadha Parshad Khaan Da (Waheguru. A very sweet video. I don’t know her grandmother, but I have a lot of respect and love for her. I feel like having the kada prasad now),” Diljit captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared two days back, the video has gathered 1,995,688 views and hundreds of comments. Netizens loved the simplicity of the woman and filled the comment section with heart and love emojis.

One user wrote, ”I just missed my Nani, after watching his video. God bless her with good health,” while another commented, ”This too reminds me about my dadi …… who use to make Kada Prasad the same way …..all respect and love to this beautiful soul.”

Here are more reactions:

