Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. And no one defines the essence of this phrase better than the 'Dancing Dadi' who has been winning hearts on the internet for her killer moves. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma is seen shaking a leg to Diljit Dosanjh's Lover.

In the video, she is seen wearing track pants and top as she perfects her groovy moves on the peppy song. Her energetic performance is an absolute treat to witness. She captioned the video with just one word “Lover,” followed by a rose emoji.

Watch the video here:

People were in love with Sharma’s lively dance and showered praise in the comments section. One user wrote, “All the happy child in you brings out the childlike happiness in others,” while another commented, ”Superb mind blowing lovely.” A third said, ”fantastic love your energy.” Others filled the comments section with emojis and words like ‘wow’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘awesome.’

A few days back, she went viral for her performance on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s hit ‘The Breakup Song’ from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ravi Bala shot to fame after she posted her first video on Instagram during the lockdown. The video encapsulated her graceful moves to the beat of Indian Classical music. Since then, she regularly posts videos of her dancing and grooving to music on Instagram and Facebook, that will surely soothe your soul. Ravi Bala Sharma, often referred to as Dancing Dadi, has 154K followers on Instagram.