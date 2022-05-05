Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. Now, a video of an elderly woman rocking the dance stage with her super energetic dance on Saami Saaami from the movie Pushpa is going viral. It’s been months, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. No wedding or celebration is complete without playing Pushpa songs.Also Read - Internet's Favourite Elderly Couple Is Back With a New Dance Video & We Totally Love It | Watch

In the video, the elderly woman, who seems extremely fit and athletic is seen grooving to the beats of Saami Saami in her own desi style, at a wedding. She dances to the song with full confidence and doesn’t miss a beat. The woman sheds all inhibitions and is completely engrossed in dancing, while amused people around her watch her intently. The video has been uploaded to a page named giedde on Instagram. It has got thousands of likes and views and netizens liked her energetic dance very much.

Watch the video here:

