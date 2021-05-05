Viral Video: In case you are feeling low and stressed due to current Covid scenario, we have found something perfect for you to help take your mind off it. And what better than a little song and dance to cheer you up? A video is currently going viral, featuring a desi dadi who has stunned the internet by her impressive dance moves! It isn’t some Hindi song she is dancing to, but the iconic Spanish song ‘Papi Chulo’ which was a rage in the early 2000s. Dressed in blouse and choli, the elderly woman perfectly aces the steps to the lyrics, as she matches all her dance moves to the beats of the song. A living example of the saying that age is just a number, the woman sheds all inhibitions and is completely engrossed in dancing, while amused people around her watch her intently. Also Read - Dancing Dadi Takes Internet by Storm With Her Graceful Moves. These VIDEOS Will Soothe Your Soul | WATCH

Watch the video here:

It’s not known when and where the video is fro, but the dance has amused and impressed netizens who are calling it ‘mind-refreshing’. Though her identity is not known, people on social media are loving her love and enthusiasm for dance and sharing the clip widely.

Notably, this song was released in 2003 by Panamanian rapper Lorna. The song achieved huge success in many countries, becoming a top five hit in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. The phrase ‘Papi Chulo’ is actually used as a term of endearment for males and is essentially a way of describing a good-looking man.