Viral Video: Needless to say, dance videos are a hit on the internet as they super fun and entertaining. One such dance video of a family has gone viral, and chances are that it might make you want to groove too. The video shows the desi family grooving to Madhuri Dixit's superhit song Badi Mushkil from the 2001 movie Lajja. The adorable family comprises of a couple and their two daughters.

In the video, all four of them are dressed in white attires as they dance to the song with perfect moves and synchronization. The best part is that they all seem to be enjoying the song and dancing to their heart’s content. Throughput the video, all four of them are seen smiling. The video was shared by the girls’ mother Roopali Agrawal, with a caption that reads, ”Badi Mushkil..inke kapde decide karna (suckers for white).”

The video has gone viral and netizens loved the adorable family and their perfect dance. Users were all praises for the family and bombarded the comment section with emojis and heartfelt reactions.

One user wrote, ”Absolutely entertaining with family package. I like those positive vibes. Super cool performance. But “ek pardesi…” was my all-time fav.” Another wrote, ”Wow superb …. Ma’am u n ur family nailed it…. I really like ur family’s enthusiasm.” A third praised and wrote, ”What a joyful happy family..love watching your videos.. you all are so much in sync… full of life.. God Bless you.”

