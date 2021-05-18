Viral Video: If the recent news developments have left you sad and gloomy, here’s a video that will leave you smiling and drive away those blues! A living example of the saying that age is just a number, a grandmother has impressed the internet as she bowled a perfect strike while wearing a saree. The video was shared on Twitter by the woman’s grandson, Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, where she is seen showing off her impressive bowling skills and following it by masking up in style. Also Read - Kolkata Grandma Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' on Her 93rd Birthday, Leaves The Internet Smiling | Watch

In the video, the elderly woman can be seen dressed in a yellow saree, mask and bowling sneaker while striking a perfect ten at a bowling alley, while everyone around her cheer. She then turns around after casually bowling that perfect strike and fixes her mask casually.

“Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose,” the user wrote along with the video.

Watch the video here:

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk — Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

The video has gone viral and netizens are showering love for the adorable woman. Since being shared on Twitter, the video already has already got 4.9 million views and over 350k likes.

“Grandma teaches us to be strong & live life to the fullest. Thanks for keeping that mask on, giving a message on our behalf to follow the safety measures even if one is vaccinated or still waiting for their turn. Seeing her l remembered my grandma. My regards to her,” one user said.

“What I love is her expression after, with palm upturned questioningly, as if asking ‘what’s the big deal that you young’uns are making of it’?”another user tweeted. Here’s how Twitter is gushing over the clip:

