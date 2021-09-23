Viral Video: Technology isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, especially the older generation. We all have seen our parents and grandparents struggle with gadgets and it’s almost universal that seniors do actually have difficulty mastering their devices. However, they are ever ready to learn and get on with the changing times. An adorable instance of it was captured in a video where an elderly woman is seen trying to pass instructions to Alexa in the sweetest way possible.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihari Artists Come Up With Bhojpuri Version of Viral Sri Lankan Song Manike Mage Hithe | Watch

Instagram user Neha Sharma shared a video, where her grandmother is seen making a special request to ‘Alexa’. She politely commands it to play a Ganesh bhajan and then goes on to specify the exact verse and paragraph that she wants to hear. The video is sure to bring a smile on your face.

The text on the video said, “This is how my grandmother speaks/commands to Alexa,” and it was captioned as, ””Dadi Maa and Alexa.”

Watch the video here:

Shared a few days back, the video has gone viral and has collected over 80,000 likes and several comments. The wholesome video has struck a chord with netizens who love the cute manner in which the grandma was talking to Alexa. The comment section is full of heart and laugh emojis, and showering love on her.

One user wrote, ”The innocence that turned alexa to alaksha ..made my day,” while another commented, ‘”I am imagining a response in Alexa’s voice “Ji Dadi ma… maine aapke requests note kar liye hain”.

See more reactions:

Did you like the video?