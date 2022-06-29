Viral Video: While the younger generation swears by fast food, the older lot still prefers simple and home cooked meals. We are sure that many parents and grandparents might never have tasted a lot of trendy, fast food. However, they are still willing to try new stuff. One such video is going viral on social media showing an elderly woman enjoying some peri peri French fries from Mcdonald’s. According to the video’s caption, the woman earlier had some preconceived notions about fast food, but she ended up loving the French fries.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi Dances to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Trend With Grandson, Impresses With Her Energy | Watch

In the video, her grandson brings fries rom her. She shakes the paper bag in order to mix the seasoning with the fries and relishes them like a kid. When being asked if she liked it, she says yes, and gives an adorable toothless smile. The video was shared by Jai Pareek, a digital content creator, on his Instagram handle. He captioned it as, ”We were passing by Mc D and I took a meal.. she’s very particular about what she eats (brahmin daadi) so she said NO and gave me expressions which meant ‘tu hi kha ye kachra’. I forced her for 15-20 min. to just try it ones. Now when I ask her what should I bring you from the market, she says, ‘woh aaloo wali cheez aur mirchi’. Then I taught her how to mix it and she’s now having ball of a time.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jai Pareek (@jaipareek)

The video has gone viral, amassing over 6 million views and more than 5.6 lakh likes. People love the grandma’s cute reaction and many wrote that it reminded them of their own grandparents.

One user wrote, ”Seeing this I am missing my dadi badlly, she was the same.” Another commented, ”She looks like my amma, who is no more! But thank you for this… Kuch yaadein wapas aa gyi.” A third said, ”I miss my dadi 🥺❤. She was the best person in the world.” Another commented, ”I love to see our grandparents enjoying our favs!”