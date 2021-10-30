While the rising fuel prices have hit the common man hard, Indians have a way around every problem. Amid the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel across India, carpooling and public transport are saving the day. A man came up with one such carpooling solution or a ‘desi jugaad’, that has left netizens in splits.Also Read - Viral Video: Bike Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Police Advises Netizens To Drive Safe. WATCH

A video was shared by Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh on his Twitter handle. “When the government took petrol and diesel to the sky, the public made a new jugaad airplane,” JV Singh tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl's Adorable Reaction On Seeing Her Mother Dressed as A Bride is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

In the video, a man is riding a motorbike that has wing-like wooden planks attached to it with a bunch of people sitting on them with crossed legs. As he drives with not two, not three but as many as nine other riders on a road in a rural area, he balances the bike with the weight of his companions and moves in an airplane motion. Also Read - Viral Video: 63-Year-Old Dancing Dadi Grooves to Sridevi’s Navrai Majhi, Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

When we see the front of the bike, we find out that there are five women and four children riding on it with the man who’s driving it. As none of them were wearing helmets and with so many people on a single bike, they are in gross violation of traffic safety rules and could even get into an accident. While netizens had a good laugh at the video, it must be pointed out that such jugaad or tricks should not be attempted and travellers should always follow traffic rules to keep themselves and others safe.

Watch the viral video below: