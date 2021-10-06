Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and if given a chance, creative and talented people of our country can create wonders. One such video depicting the talent of a young boy is going viral. Talking about the context of the video, we know how washing machine is available in middle class homes, but poor people can’t afford it and have to wash clothes with their hands. Fed up of the same, a young boy created his own washing machine using the time-tested concept of ‘jugaad’Also Read - Viral Video: Arunachali Boy Raps Gully Boy Song 'Apna Time Aayega', Impresses Everyone | Watch

Under one of his projects, a school boy created a desi washing machine which washes clothes instantly. He used the pedals of a bicycle and installed the machinery system in a large drum at the back. In the video, he demonstrates how the machine works, while being surrounded by other school kids. He first put the dirty piece of cloth along with detergent in the machine and started paddling. After a few minutes, when he takes the cloth out, it looks completely clean. In the video says, Ab dekhiye ye kapda itna maila hai, ab hum isse dho ke dekhenge.”

The video has been shared by an Instagram account called Stories4memes with a caption, ‘Desi washing machine.’ The video is accompanied by a text which reads, ‘Kitna talent chupa hai apne desh mein.’

Watch the video here:

Many appreciated the creativity of the young boy and praised him. One user wrote, ” Awesome work,” while several others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

However, the authenticity of this video could not be confirmed and we don’t know much truth is behind it.