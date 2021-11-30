Viral Video: When there is no visible solution for a problem, the time-tested concept of ‘jugaad’ always works. And needless to say, nobody pulls it off better than the way Indians do! In one such video that proves the same, a young boy is seen using a desi DIY technique to dry his hair in the absence of a hair dryer. The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, Black_lover_ox . In the video, a boy is seen drying his hair from the steam released by a pressure cooker. As the steam comes out of the cooker, the boy stands in front of it and sets his hair.Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Monkey Uses Jugaad To Get Down From Stairs Quickly, Netizens Are Impressed. WATCH

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by black_lover__ox (@black_lover__ox)

The video is going viral and has amassed more than 575,185 likes and several comments, replete with laughter emojis. While some were impressed with the technique, others thought that this idea is stupid and could be dangerous.

One user wrote, ”Nice concept keep it up,” while another wrote, ”Ye india hai..yaha kuch bhi ho sakta.”

Jugaad is so close to our hearts that this word is officially part of the Oxford dictionary now. The Hindi word–Jugaad- refers to “the use of skill and imagination to find an easy solution to a problem or to fix or make something using cheap, basic items”. And we Indians are experts at it, clearly!

Are you willing to try this technique?