Jugaad Viral Video: There is no denying the fact that Indians are extremely talented when it comes to jugaad. One such innovation that has gone viral is a video of a man driving what appears to be a go-kart or Formula 1 type of vehicle. However, the funny thing is that the vehicle is filled with milk cans. The video recorded by an approaching car, shows a peculiar three-wheeler driven by a man in a black jacket and helmet. From the video, it appears that the man is delivering milk. Also Read - Moving Pandal? Wedding Baraat's 'Desi Jugaad' To Beat The Heat Amuses The Internet | Watch

The video was shared by Roads of Mumbai on Twitter under the caption, “When you want to become an F1 driver, but the family insists on helping the dairy business.”

Watch the video here:

When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business 👇😜 pic.twitter.com/7xVQRvGKVb — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) April 28, 2022

The video has gone viral, garnering close to 176k views, and more than 690 retweets. One user wrote, ”That is so cool. I’m glad he’s even wearing a helmet.” Another user wrote, “Fastest doodhwala ever”.

That is so cool. 😎 I’m glad he’s even wearing a helmet. — Santosh (@9_6) April 28, 2022

Ky mast lag raha hai ….. gajab ka innovation .👍👍🤟👌👌 — VIKASH SINGH TOMAR (@balli_tomar) April 28, 2022

Fastest doodhwala ever — Akbar Merchant (@akbars600) April 28, 2022

Where there's a will there's a way!!!kudos to this guy 👏👏👏 — Revathi Krishnan (@revathishyamk) April 28, 2022

Mad Max now on Indian Roads. 😀 — MK (@Wee_Da_People) April 28, 2022

Innovation !! … Passion to create can drive u forward ! Milk for Strong bones #FridayFeeling @TNTimesDrive https://t.co/cEPGaesZzS — Pranav Bakshi (@pranavbakshi) April 29, 2022

Many users also tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra as the Mahindra Group Chairman is known for promoting such innovative inventions on his Twitter handle. One user wrote, ”I think, Mr.Anand Mahindra should watch this Innovative Idea. Thanks for the Vedio.’

I think, Mr.Anand Mahindra should watch this Innovative Idea. Thanks for the Vedio. 🙏 — SOMNATH PANJA (@SOMNATHPANJA17) April 28, 2022

@anandmahindra sir ko tag kar deta hu , uska koi nayi gaadi to de hi denge dekhne ke baad. Aur iski gaadi ko apne design team ke museum me rakh lenge. — Deadpool 1.0 (@Deadpoo55892946) April 28, 2022

Talking about jugaad, a man in Telangana built a wooden treadmill that works without power. In the video, the man can be first seen assembling the wooden material and fixing the parts tightly. He then goes on to demonstrate the functioning of the wooden treadmill holding two wooden handles as he is seen moving his legs while wooden rods roll beneath fastly.