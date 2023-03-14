Viral Video: Desi Jugaad! Massive Load Lifts Up Tractor Yet Driver Keeps It Moving

Home

The vehicle is moving ahead slowly on the rear two tires of the engine and the tires of the trailer.

Viral Video: Oh yes, the headline gave you the clue, isn’t it? We Indians are so creative and innovative that we turn moments of crisis into fruitful opportunities to show our endemic talent which is known as “jugaad” in indigenous parlance. So here we are at it again.

This is a video that shows a fully laden tractor on its way up a hill, i.e., it is driving upward, and because of the massive weight of the consignment in the trailer, its engine is completely lifted up and along with that the front two tires are off the road too. The vehicle is moving ahead slowly on the rear two tires of the engine and the tires of the trailer.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka @hvgoenka with the caption, “Scenes….only in India!!”

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Adnan Sami @AdnanSamiLive Replying to @hvgoenka, “Love it!!😄💖”

Amar Sinha, IN @SenseandC_sense Replying to @hvgoenka, “Yes represent the usual state of affairs. Do and say what you want. Sab chalta Hai.”

Shreyasi Goenka @anvivud Replying to @hvgoenka, “Haha. This is too good. The great Indian jugaad”

KaashSeAkash (Akash Gupta) @akashthematrix Replying to @hvgoenka, “Another Oscar entry?”

Sreedhar Bevara @SreedharBevara Replying to @hvgoenka, “Driver of the year!”

Saurabh Lakshmanpuri @SaurabhLakhnavi Replying to @hvgoenka, “Tractor ko India mein Two Wheeler ghoshit kar dena chahiye.”

Dr Vaibhav Kapoor @DrVaibhavK Replying to @hvgoenka, “Haha the driver is too savage!”

