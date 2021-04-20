Viral Video: Well, there is nothing that ‘jugaad’ can’t solve! As summer season has set in and several parts of the world reel under heat wave, a video has emerged online showing people in a village, apparently from Pakistan, using some epic jugaad to beat the heat. It can be seen in the video that a few people are sitting on the cot in the middle of a desert. There is a stick nearby, in which two huge sheets are hanging. A donkey has been tied to the stick and as soon as it starts walking, the sheets also start rotating, acting as a fan. Also Read - Viral Video: This Granny's Desi Jugaad to Beat the Heat Will Definitely Leave You Impressed

The background of the video has a Pakistani song playing, which is based on the summer weather. While sharing the video, IPS officer Rupin Sharma wrote in the caption, ‘Summer remedy: Desi remedy to beat the heat.’

Watch the hilarious video here:

The video has gone viral attracting several likes and comments, and many found the idea funny:

However, some others were not amused and called it animal cruelty, with one user saying, ”Creativity at the cost of torturing the animal…”

Sharma responded saying, ”I also stand for not torturing animals but the history of human race is built around domesticated animals playing a vital role. We should not overlook that aspect while standing for animal rights.”

A few days back, a similar video of an old granny finding a desi jugaad to beat the heat in this summer weather had gone viral. The video shows the old woman in a saree walking towards the refrigerator, opening the door, putting a mat near it on the floor and lying on it. The video was posted by some user on social media, and people are loving the sassy granny for her amazing idea to keep herself cool in this hot weather.