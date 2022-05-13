Viral Video Today: An Indian man is going viral on social media for dancing in a skirt on the streets of New York, US. Jainil Mehta is a Gujarati man who lives in New York and dances for a living. He is a choreographer who is often seen dancing on the streets of New York City to Bollywood songs while wearing a flowy skirt. Recently, the Indian dancer posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen grooving to the song Badi Mushkil by Alka Yagnik from the film Lajja starring Madhuri Dixit.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances With Woman At Wedding, Another Man Tries To Dance With Him Forcefully. Watch

The video shows Jainil dancing in Washington Square Park in NYC while wearing a shirt, a magenta dupatta around his waist, and a beautiful grey and purple skirt. Jainil recreated the dance moves from the song like a pro and even attracted many people who were watching him perform live for making the video. His expressions and dance steps were on point, just like Madhuri Dixit, as he twirled in a skirt and danced his heart out without a care in the world.

He posted the Instagram reel with the following caption: "When everyone else is doing the Badi Mushkil x Plain Jane trend, #meninskirts does the OG & that too in Washington Square Park!" The video has now gone viral with over 207k views and 18,000 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

In an Instagram post, Jainil shared his story of how he started dancing in skirts at a young age and how his family supported him to pursue his passion.

“I began my dance journey when I was 7. I used to steal my mother’s dupattas and skirts, lock the room, play some romantic music and twirl. I never realised why I locked myself up – probably because I felt it was strange for men to wrap around a skirt or cloth around the waist. I started wearing skirts in my dances. Dance has always made me feel secure and known and this was the perfect way for me to face my fear and the society.”

In another post, Jainil talked about his journey from a kid who loved dancing in his mother’s skirts in a locked room to a professional dancer in the US. “At 18, I moved to LA to study dance professionally. Even though I learnt mixed forms, I never abandoned my thought of wearing skirts. During my education, I learnt to be more free in my thoughts & speech. So, I randomly decided to use social media to face my fear of wearing skirts & started posting my videos. I thought, ‘I want to be that carefree child again’. Unknowingly I’d also become the voice of so many men who supported gender neutral clothing, couldn’t talk about it,” he wrote in the caption.

He added, “It was a bold move but when during one of my shoots on the streets, an Indian family just stopped by & watched me with pride in their eyes & said that, ‘people like you make us proud of our culture!’, that was enough for me to keep going!”