We have seen the likes of a peanut seller becoming a superstar overnight for singing 'Kacha Badam' in his village, and India is no short of such undiscovered talented artists. A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen singing his heart out.

The video shared on Instagram by the user 'comedynation.teb' shows a man sitting on a street with a few small instruments in front of him like a tambourine. He is seen singing a song Hindi in the most soulful voice.

While most netizens didn't recognise the song, it still sounded absolutely amazing to them. The song is called 'Ab Ke Sawan Mein' from the 1973 film 'Jaise Ko Taisa'. It was sung by legends Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Netizens flooded the comments with praise for the man’s singing and said this is the hidden talent of India. And truly, the man’s rendition of the 1970s classic song was a beautiful one.

Watch the viral video here: