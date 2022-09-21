Viral Video Today: We all remember the craze for the album of Aashiqui 2. All the songs from the film were super hit but especially Tum Hi Ho by Arijit Singh, the king of heartbreak music. Now we have new Arijit songs to listen to, so it can be really fascinating to see the reaction of people hearing his music for the first time.Also Read - ‘Pawri Girl’ Dananeer Mobeen Sings Bollywood Song Chupke Se, Her Soulful Voice Wins Hearts | Watch

A wholesome video is going viral on social media where an Indian musician named Kabir Singh sang the romantic song for security officials at an international airport. While Kabir was returning to India after a show in Azerbaijan's Baku, his guitar was getting checked by security officials at the check-in gate. The security requested the musician to sing something for fun. But, they didn't expect him to sing and play the guitar so beautifully.

The video was shared on Instagram by the musician himself, who goes as 'acoustic_singh', with the following text: "This is how singers check in at international airports." The reel has gone viral with over 3.2 million views and 243k likes. The security officials couldn't help but smile and look delighted by the desi musician's impromptu performance.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN MUSICIAN SINGING TUM HI HO FOR SECURITY AT AZERBAIJAN AIRPORT:

“I was coming back to India after my show in Baku, Azerbaijan and my guitar was being checked for security purposes. I was then requested to sing out of fun, but they did not see this coming for sure. Love the look on their faces,” Kabir Singh captioned the post.