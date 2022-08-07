Viral Video Today: Whether it’s London, New York, or Tokyo, Indians are living in every corner of the world. So, when they hear a fellow brown person singing a Bollywood song on a street, they have to stop and listen. A desi man’s video of him singing an Indian song on the streets of the UK is going crazy viral.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Kids Fight Huge Snake Trying To Kill Their Pet Dog. Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by musician and content creator Vish. The reel has received over 3.7 million views and 381k likes. In the video, Vish is dressed in a black hoodie and singing in a mic with loudspeakers beside him playing the background music. With a crowd surrounding him to watch his performance, Vish starts singing the heart-touching lyrics ‘Chahe jo tumhe poore dil se, milta hai vo mushkil se…’ Also Read - Viral Video: Father Narrowly Saves Baby Sitting on Bike As Speeding Car Crashes Into It. Watch

Any Bollywood fan would instantly know that the line is from the iconic song Kal Ho Na Ho by Sonu Nigam. Shah Rukh Khan Fans simply loved the Indian man’s singing and the reaction of people watching him. Desi netizens said they were proud that an Indian was showing the world their culture and music. “This is genuinely good,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Your voice is really great.” A third user commented, “My heart.” Also Read - Viral Video: Hawk Snatches Man's Sandwich, His Sad Face Is The Funniest Thing Ever. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

Wasn’t that amazing?!