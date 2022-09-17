Viral Video Today: An Indian man is going viral on social media for dancing in a skirt on the streets of New York, US. Jainil Mehta is a Gujarati man who lives in New York and dances for a living. He is a choreographer who is often seen dancing on the streets of New York City to Bollywood songs while wearing flowy skirts. Recently, the Indian dancer posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen grooving to the song Barso Re featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the film Guru.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Desi Boys Dance to Barso Re, Leave Netizens in Splits. Watch

The video shows Jainil performing near a fountain so it looks like he’s dancing in the rain. He’s wearing a yellow shirt and a beautiful flowy royal purple skirt with the gold zari banaras brocade. Jainil recreated the dance moves from the song with grace. His expressions and energetic dance steps were on point as he twirled under the water barefoot in a skirt and danced his heart out without a care in the world. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Dance To Barso Re At Times Square, Clip Has 12 Million Views. Watch

He posted the Instagram reel with the following caption: “Barso Re I spontaneously saw this ?? & obviously I had to jump in & dance to this song! If this song can trend on Tik Tok, Instagram Reels can’t be left behind.” The video has now gone viral with over 687k views and 55k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DESI MAN DANCING IN SKIRT TO BARSO RE HERE:

In an Instagram post, Jainil shared his story of how he started dancing in skirts at a young age and how his family supported him to pursue his passion.

“I began my dance journey when I was 7. I used to steal my mother’s dupattas and skirts, lock the room, play some romantic music and twirl. I never realised why I locked myself up – probably because I felt it was strange for men to wrap around a skirt or cloth around the waist. I started wearing skirts in my dances. Dance has always made me feel secure and known and this was the perfect way for me to face my fear and the society.”

In another post, Jainil talked about his journey from a kid who loved dancing in his mother’s skirts in a locked room to a professional dancer in the US. “At 18, I moved to LA to study dance professionally. Even though I learnt mixed forms, I never abandoned my thought of wearing skirts. During my education, I learnt to be more free in my thoughts & speech. So, I randomly decided to use social media to face my fear of wearing skirts & started posting my videos. I thought, ‘I want to be that carefree child again’. Unknowingly I’d also become the voice of so many men who supported gender neutral clothing, couldn’t talk about it,” he wrote in the caption.

He added, “It was a bold move but when during one of my shoots on the streets, an Indian family just stopped by & watched me with pride in their eyes & said that, ‘people like you make us proud of our culture!’, that was enough for me to keep going!”