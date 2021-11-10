Viral Video: While the younger generation swears by fast food, the older lot still prefers simple and home cooked meals. We are sure many of our parents and grandparents might have never fasted a lot of trendy, fast food. One such video is going viral on social media showing an elderly woman tasting pizza for the first time. Her adorable reaction will leave you smiling.Also Read - Assam Family Celebrates Specially-abled Son's Birthday on Newly-built Flyover, Trolled After Pics Go Viral | Full Story

In the video, a grandmother is shown eating pizza for the first time and her grandson, apparently has filmed her reaction. She is first given a slice of loaded pizza and as soon as she takes a bite, her nose starts shrinking. From her hilarious reaction, it is evident that she does not like the pizza at all.

The video was posted on Instagram by his grandson Greesh Bhatt, who is a video content creator. Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Nani ji First time eat pizza.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greeshbhatt (@greesh_bhatt_)

The video has gone viral, amassing more than a lakh views and has been liked by 58,203 people so far. Netizens have showered love on the woman and filled the comments section with heart and love emojis.

One user wrote, ”Lovely nani maa,” while another commented, ”That expression after a bit was the best part of the reel.” ”Awwwwww so cute naani maa,” wrote a third.

See more reactions:

Adorable, isn’t it?

A similar video had gone viral a few months back wherein an elderly woman was seen trying to pass instructions to Alexa in the sweetest way possible. She politely commands it to play a Ganesh bhajan and then goes on to specify the exact verse and paragraph that she wants to hear.