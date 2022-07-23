Viral Video Today: Everyone waits for that one opportunity in life to show their parents that they’ve made it in life and express their gratitude for their hard work. An Indian pilot recently shared a video on his Instagram where he gave the sweetest surprise ever to his parents. The pilot Kamal Kumar, who goes by the username @desipilot11, recently flew his parents to Jaipur and captured the proud moment on camera.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Family Plays in Newly Constructed Waterhole in Uttarakhand Park. Watch

In the video, the pilot's parents, who were unaware that it was their son who was going to fly the plane, were baffled and amused to find him in pilot uniform inside the aircraft. Kamal could be seen greeting his mom, who was surprised to see him waiting at the gate of the flight. Kamal captioned the video, "I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It's such a feeling."

The heartwarming video has gone crazy viral with over 2.8 million views and 118k likes. Netizens absolutely loved the sweet gesture of the pilot to surprise his parents making many people go 'aww' in the comments section.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Kumar (@desipilot11_)

This is not the first time that such a special moment was caught on camera. Earlier in May, a woman named Zahra posted a video of her husband, who was the pilot in command of the flight she boarded, making a special announcement for her. The video was an instant hit amongst netizens.