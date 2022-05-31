Viral Video: Indian weddings are typically happy affairs which are fun and fascinating, with a lot of colour, pomp and celebrations. And of course, dance is an essential part of any desi wedding. It has now become a trend for friends and relatives to dance during the sangeet night. A video is going viral on the internet showing a middle-aged couple dancing their heart out at a wedding, and their energy will leave you impressed. The uncle, who seems to be a Govinda fan, proves that age is just a number.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Exchange Snake Garlands in Bizarre Wedding Ritual, Leave Internet Stumped | Watch

In this video going viral on Instagram, the couple dressed in traditional attires, are seen dancing to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se on the stage. Initially, the man takes the centre stage as his wife follows his steps. Together they put up an enjoyable performance, as people cheer them on with claps and whistles. The song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se‘ is from the Govinda starrer 1987 movie Khudgarz. The video was shared by Nikita Agarwal with a caption that reads, ”Veere di wedding.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video is going viral again and people loved the fun and enjoyable dance of the couple. Many showered their love and appreciation in the form of emojis, while others wrote comments like ‘Nice’, ‘Beautiful’.

